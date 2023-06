Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm It’s a new Moth Radio Hour, produced by us here in Woods Hole with stories of hesitation.

8pm An oratorio tribute to the Americans who died in military service, for Memorial Day, "Instrument of Destiny."

9pm Some books should never be banned from Schools — yay or nay, that’s the debate from Open to Debate.

10pm “Consider the Jellyfish,” “Bill Nye the Sidedoor Guy,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.