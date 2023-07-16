Arts and Ideas: July 16, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A small town puts on a play about the town, starring the people in the town. It’s a special from Rumble Strip and Transom.org, called “ The Civic Standard .”

8pm About a third of the population has allergies. How man-made changes to our environment confuse our evolution-developed bodies, on Big Picture Science.

9pm On Sittin' In , CAI's John Basile interviews Cape Cod musicians. This week, author and jazz historian Richard Vacca.