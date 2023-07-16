© 2023
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: July 9, 2023

Published July 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of the most inevitable part of life: death— but with a positive twist. From the Moth Radio Hour, produced in Woods Hole.

8pm Daniel Ellsberg shared insider information on the U-S decision to enter the Vietnam War. Ellsberg died in June. A special from The GroundTruth Project and GBH.

9pm On Sittin' In, CAI's John Basile in the studio with singer, songwriter, and storyteller Tianna Esperanza about growing up bi-racial on Cape Cod.

10pm “A Guitar on the Road,” “Peace,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
