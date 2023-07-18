Arts and Ideas: July 2, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm What hamburgers, pad thai, and other foods have to do with America’s national security, on a special in collaboration with PRX, “ Food Fight .”

8pm The successful mission to locate the lost ship “Endurance” from Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition. On Big Picture Science .

9pm On Sittin' In , CAI's John Basile talks with Cape Cod-based guitarist and composer Fred Fried about his music and "pianistic" style of playing the eight-string guitar.