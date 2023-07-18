Arts and Ideas: July 2, 2023
Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.
7pm What hamburgers, pad thai, and other foods have to do with America’s national security, on a special in collaboration with PRX, “Food Fight.”
8pm The successful mission to locate the lost ship “Endurance” from Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition. On Big Picture Science.
9pm On Sittin' In, CAI's John Basile talks with Cape Cod-based guitarist and composer Fred Fried about his music and "pianistic" style of playing the eight-string guitar.
10pm “A Guitar on the Road,” “Peace,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.