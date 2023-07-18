Arts and Ideas: June 18, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The Stonewall riots are often credited as the first major catalyst for the gay liberation movement. But earlier, in 1966, another protest for gay and trans rights took place in San Francisco. That story on a special from PRX and America Learn Your History .

8pm The state of jazz now on the final episodes of the Smithsonian and PRX Jazz Singers series .

9pm Everyone knows the U.S. is a “nation of immigrants.” But, our process for asylum-seekers hasn’t always shown it. From Top of Mind, does the nation have an obligation to people seeking asylum .