Arts and Ideas: August 27, 2023

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm What it’s like to be a member of a U.S. intelligence agency who pushes back on actions they think are wrong, and more stories from former NSA and CIA employees on "Spies Who Pushed Back."

8pm The problem of binge drinking on college campuses, along with how alcohol addiction works, and the modern efforts to treat it on With Good Reason.

9pm On Sittin’ In with WCAI’s John Basile, a panel of musicians talk about making a living while making music on Cape Cod.

10pm “On the River,” “Miriam and Peter: Playing Cards” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.