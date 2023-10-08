© 2023
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: October 1, 2023

Published October 8, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT

Listen to Arts and Ideas on Sunday night:

7pm Spyware that gets into smartphones with ease... And how it might be linked to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Kasshoggi on a special from podcast Shoot the Messenger.

8pm Three composers from mid-20th century Mexico.

9pm The New York Times calls him “arguably one of the most important intellectuals alive.” Noam Chomsky — the professor and political activist — in conversation.

10pm “From hero to zero in 9.79 seconds,” “Lewis,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.

