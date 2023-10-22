Arts and Ideas: October 15, 2023

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas:

7pm Authors past and present, in conversation at the New York State Writers Institute. Including novelist Jonathan Lethem.

8pm Nominations are out for this year’s Latin Grammys. A focus on songs and albums by nominees who are independent artists on Beat Latino.

9pm Examining the connection between Kurt Vonnegut’s life and his anti-war novel, Slaughterhouse-Five on WFHB's Interchange.

10pm “Walk With Your Ears,” “Dance Dance,” and more stories on PRX Remix.