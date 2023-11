Tune in Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm An American veteran who survived brutality almost beyond belief in World War II shares his story.

8pm “Both Sides” reporting is the only way to make neutral journalism. Yes or no, that’s the debate on Open to Debate.

9pm The music of Joni Mitchell — reinterpreted, and played by the artist herself, on Blues & Beyond.

10pm “Tommy,” “Birding with a Baby,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.