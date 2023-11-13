Arts and Ideas November 5, 2023

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm One of the first battlegrounds in the American culture wars was a school board meeting in West Virginia. A documentary by a student who lived it, "The Great Textbook War."

8pm Dangerous heatwaves may soon become so common that we give them names, on Big Picture Science.

9pm The role Jeff Hanna and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band have played in preserving and popularizing folk music, on Art of the Song.

10pm “The Phantom Violins,” “Money Stress,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

