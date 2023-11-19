© 2023
Arts and Ideas November 19, 2023

7pm Hospital residencies, doctor visits, and difficult diagnoses. All true stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour, which we’re proud to produce right here in Woods Hole.

8pm The goal was to make an audio encyclopedia of human sound. The project: The Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. The first episode of "Tapestry of the Times."

9pm  In 1960, a presidential candidate inspired college students to go out into the world for good. A documentary: Kennedy and the Peace Corps — Idealism on the ground.

10pm “Mexican village,” “Only One,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

