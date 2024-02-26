© 2024
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: February 18, 2024

Published February 26, 2024 at 10:01 PM EST

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Lost baggage, Kool Aid mishaps, not eating enough fruit, and other imperfect acts by humans. On a new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm For Black history month, a special exploring Black expressions of love by The Stoop.

9pm The man who set the tempo for jazz drumming, Max Roach from Night Lights Classic Jazz.

10pm “Identical Strangers,” “This Lake Can Sing,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

