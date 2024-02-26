Arts and Ideas: February 25, 2024

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Celebrating Black History Month with poets and a musician, a special from Live Wire.

8pm Old time musicians Doc Watson & Bill Monroe, music from the Democratic Republic of Congo… and more from the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings archives on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm The scientists who say they carried on an extended conversation with a humpback whale, on Big Picture Science.

10pm “Taco Land,” “Punk Nihilism,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.