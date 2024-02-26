Arts and Ideas: February 4, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Beauty that’s skin-deep, unknown, and on the inside… All on a new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm Black composers and conductors celebrate Black History Month, from The Choral Hour.

9pm Outlaw country music, family fiddle tunes, cowboy ballads, and more… from the Smithsonian on Tapestry of the Times.

10pm “How a 12-Year Old Foiled the FBI,” “Hold Music,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.