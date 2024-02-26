© 2024
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: January 21, 2024

Published February 26, 2024 at 9:56 PM EST

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of finding your people —on the basketball court, behind the bar, or on the street… All true stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour, which we produce right here in Woods Hole.

8pm A gospel traditionalist singer, Calypso, and layered Zimbabwean melodies… on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm The train that brought American children to new homes in the 19th century. “The Orphan Train” by producer Annie Wu.

10pm “Mudpots,” “Glossolalia,” and more stories on PRX Remix.

