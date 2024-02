Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The time Wilmington, North Carolina became the site of a massacre and coup. A documentary from Scene on Radio.

8pm An Indonesian pop artist, a folklorist, and more music-makers on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm Artists should be able to draw inspiration from any culture they want to… Yes or no, that’s on Open to Debate.

10pm “Spring Peeper,” “Jazz and the Cold War,” and more surprising stories shuffled on PRX Remix.