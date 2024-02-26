Arts and Ideas: January 7, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories on one theme – this week holding on and letting go. From The Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm Marimba music from Guatemala. Labor union songs. World War II anthems, and other sounds compiled by the Smithsonian. On Tapestry of the Times.

9pm When music is the only way to convey tragic histories. From Christopher Lydon.

10pm “Sugar and Poison,” “Missing ID card,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.