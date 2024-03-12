© 2024
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: March 3, 2024

Published March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Moving through discomfort… on the Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm A music historian… along with archival recordings from Haiti, Indonesia and more on Tapestry of the Times from the Smithsonian.

9pm On the heels of Black History month, a debate on whether we should be “colorblind” when it comes to race, from Open to Debate.

10pm “Oh Brother,” “The release door of the Baltimore Jail,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

