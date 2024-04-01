Arts and Ideas: March 24, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Starting in 1955, women almost exclusively ran WHER. The story of the first all-women radio station in the U.S. from the Kitchen Sisters, "WHER: 1000 Beautiful Watts."

8pm Hard-scrabble songs for lean times, toe-tapping classics, and more music from the Smithsonian Archives Recordings on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm A data scientist reveals why "we are what we watch," on Big Picture Science.

10pm “Preparing for the Next Great American Eclipse,” “Linker Two,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

