© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: March 24, 2024

Published April 1, 2024 at 5:55 PM EDT

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Starting in 1955, women almost exclusively ran WHER. The story of the first all-women radio station in the U.S. from the Kitchen Sisters, "WHER: 1000 Beautiful Watts."

8pm Hard-scrabble songs for lean times, toe-tapping classics, and more music from the Smithsonian Archives Recordings on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm A data scientist reveals why "we are what we watch," on Big Picture Science.

10pm “Preparing for the Next Great American Eclipse,” “Linker Two,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected