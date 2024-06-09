Arts and Ideas: Apr. 28, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm & 8pm “Innocent When you Dream” . A play directed for the radio. A man vividly recalls his life, from days in World War 2-era internment camps, to serving in the US Army. From L.A. Theatre Works.

9pm A Supreme Court ruling allowing companies to contribute to political campaigns helped free speech. Yes or no, that’s the conversation on Open to Debate.

10pm “Behind the Scenes of Young Frankenstein,” “Linker,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.