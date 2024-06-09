© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: Apr. 28, 2024

Published June 9, 2024 at 10:22 PM EDT

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm & 8pm “Innocent When you Dream” . A play directed for the radio. A man vividly recalls his life, from days in World War 2-era internment camps, to serving in the US Army. From L.A. Theatre Works.

9pm A Supreme Court ruling allowing companies to contribute to political campaigns helped free speech. Yes or no, that’s the conversation on Open to Debate.

10pm “Behind the Scenes of Young Frankenstein,” “Linker,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected