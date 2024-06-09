Arts and Ideas: June 9, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories from LGBTQ people about a different kind of coming out. From the late WNYC podcast Nancy.

8pm Jazz serenaders, a New Orleans street singer, and other archival sounds from the Smithsonian on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm San Francisco's official Drag Laureate. Celebrating the performance as an art form on Out in the Bay - Queer Radio from San Francisco.

10pm “Ronnie's Lunch at Northeast Market,” “Love at First Flight,” and more Surprising titles on PRX Remix.

