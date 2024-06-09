Arts and Ideas: May 12, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Giving love and support, and the science behind humans’ 'mothering' tendencies on The Pulse.

8pm ‘The Father of Bluegrass,’ lyrical gymnastics, and more archival audio from the Smithsonian on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm How little we know about female physiology. And an overdue recognition of a woman medical pioneer, on Big Picture Science.

10pm “Clarence Clearwater,” “Wanna be Bon Jovi,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.