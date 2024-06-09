Arts and Ideas: May 5, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A professional impersonator gets an unusual gig, a journalist is befuddled by the facts, and a brother-sister duo who really love baseball, on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, which we proudly produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm Bottle-neck slide-guitar, talking Blues,and more stories behind the songs from Tapestry of the Times.

9pm The hunt for species of coffee plant that won’t be affected by global warming on Big Picture Science.

10pm “I want them to know,” “X Number,” and more surprising stories on PRX remix.

