Arts and Ideas: June 16, 2024

7pm True stories of Fathers, told live. That’s on a new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm A late great Piedmont blues singer, rock music from Indonesia, and other archival sounds from the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm The driving force in making Juneteenth a national holiday, shares her perspective on the commercialization of this cultural event after it became a federal holiday. A special from Houston Public Media's I SEE U with Eddie Robinson.

10pm “A Triple Whammy,” “The Warbler That Loves Pines,” and more Surprising titles on PRX Remix.

