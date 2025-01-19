Arts and Ideas: August 11, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm How to play a guitar upside down and backwards with folk legend Elizabeth Cotton, and more from the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

8pm More in GBH’s series on the major Boston project The Big Dig. This time: "Hatchet Man vs. the 800 Pound Gorilla."

9pm It’s only a matter of time before artificial intelligence kills the creative arts. Yes or no, that’s the debate.

10pm “The Words are a Jumble,” “Love For Sale,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.

