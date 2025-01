Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The bad decisions you make in youth shared in true stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour, which we produce for Atlantic Public Media right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Songs and compositions from American classical music that show its diversity.

9pm How our nation’s gun violence problem became a problem.

10pm “Sugar and Poison,” “Empty Nesters,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.