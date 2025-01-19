Arts and Ideas: July 7, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The possibilities and limitations of time. A secret room, a final basketball game, and more true stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm Cowpuncher brag talk, melodies from the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, and other sounds from the Smithsonian.

9pm A podcast special all about secrets. From Karen Brown and New England Public Media.

10pm “Tiny Religions,” “I Thought a Tree Dying,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.

