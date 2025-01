Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The Peabody-Award-winning program from our broadcast partners GBH, The Big Dig about the massive project in Boston.

8pm Traditional music from the mountains of Chile, songs forged deep in the coal mines of Appalachia , and other sounds from the Smithsonian on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm What part of hypnotism is real and what is illusion.

10pm “Hunting Poet,” “Fixin' To” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.