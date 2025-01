Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of shocks and surprises – both good and bad. Including a birthday gift, family secrets, and support from an unlikely fanbase. All on a new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce.

8pm The far right's plan to deport millions of people from the United States.

9pm The origins of our measurement systems, and how they’ve evolved over time.

10pm “Birding with a Baby,” “Beep Beep,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.