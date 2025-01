Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A sonic exploration of the great, unknowable hereafter from the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

8pm GBH’s series on the major Boston project The Big Dig. This time: "Hearts and Minds."

9pm Volcanoes across the solar system, and what ours indicate about the history of the earth.

10pm “Spotless,” “Bubbling mudpots,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.