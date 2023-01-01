The Cape, the South Coast and the Islands have a vibrant music scene. There are singer-songwriters, jazz musicians, classical artists, folksingers and everyone in between.

On "Sittin In," CAI's John Basile talks with local musicians about their latest projects and explores all kinds of music with a local connection.

From time to time he will dig into local music history and uncover gems from the past that are still important today.

"Sittin In" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. as part of CAI's Arts and Ideas programming.