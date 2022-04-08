© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Provincetown votes for housing; businesses wait on summer worker visas

Published April 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
IMG_2794.jpeg
S Junker
/
Coppery sunset light across Buzzards Bay. The days are now getting longer.

This week: Provincetown votes to try to solve its housing problems. The state says no to ropeless fishing, this time around. And visas for seasonal workers get approved; now local businesses hope they're not too late to help.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Patrick Flanary and Eve Zuckoff.

Tags

The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker