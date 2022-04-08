News Roundup: Provincetown votes for housing; businesses wait on summer worker visas

This week: Provincetown votes to try to solve its housing problems. The state says no to ropeless fishing, this time around. And visas for seasonal workers get approved; now local businesses hope they're not too late to help.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Patrick Flanary and Eve Zuckoff.

