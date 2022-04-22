What happens to foster kids who age out of the child welfare system?

It's not an easy transition for foster kids who leave the child welfare system. Statistics show that young people who age out of foster care without family have increased rates of incarceration, unwanted pregnancy, and homelessness. They are also less likely to attend college, and also struggle to find employment at greater numbers than peers with family.

There are, however, organizations that help foster kids and families. Host Mindy Todd discusses the issue with representatives of Hopewell, an agency that assists foster kids who are aging out of the child welfare system.