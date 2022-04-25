Walking with Henry David Thoreau

Famed naturalist and philosopher Henry David Thoreau wrote passionately about nature and the complexities of humankind nearly 200 years ago, but his words still resonate today.

On The Point, CAI’s Kathryn Eident talks with South Coast writer Ben Shattuck about what inspired him to retrace some of Thoreau’s most famous treks around New England in his new book Six Walks: In the footsteps of Henry David Thoreau.

Ben Shattuck will be giving a talk along with author Julia Glass at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown on May 26, 2022.

His other appearances are listed here.

