News Roundup: Dartmouth chooses to keep its 'Indian' mascot; Cape gets $42M for wetlands projects

This week: Dartmouth schools will continue with their “Indian” mascot. The Cape gets $42 million to restore coastal wetlands and fisheries habitat. And local nursing homes face challenges around staffing and quality of care.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Tamora Israel of the Provincetown Banner; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; Cindy McCormick of the Cape Cod Times, and CAI's Patrick Flanary.

