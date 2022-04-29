© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Dartmouth chooses to keep its 'Indian' mascot; Cape gets $42M for wetlands projects

Published April 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
IMG_2944.jpeg
S Junker
/
Flowering quince captures the exuberance and melancholy of spring

This week: Dartmouth schools will continue with their “Indian” mascot. The Cape gets $42 million to restore coastal wetlands and fisheries habitat. And local nursing homes face challenges around staffing and quality of care.
We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Tamora Israel of the Provincetown Banner; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; Cindy McCormick of the Cape Cod Times, and CAI's Patrick Flanary.

The Point
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker