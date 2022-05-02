© 2021
Published May 2, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
Meera Subramanian is an award winning journalist whose writing illuminates the complexity of modern day faith, culture and environmental issues and the ordinary people working to fix them. She’s written about organic chocolate in Grenada, the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, and solar powered huts in Kenya. Her first book is titled A River Runs Again, India’s Natural World in Crisis from the Barren Cliffs of Rajasthan to the Farmlands of Karnataka. It’s an intimate look at life, loss, hope and survival in modern day India.

