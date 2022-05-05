Supporting young people who survive overdose

Research shows those who survive an overdose are at higher risk for dying from overdose in the subsequent weeks and months. Yet parents of young adults over 18 might not even know their child has overdosed, even if they were treated in the hospital.

On The Point, we talk about parents who lost children to overdose, and efforts to improve communication between medical providers and families.

Joining us: Dr. Leah McDonald, an Emergency Department physician at Falmouth Hospital, Nancy Regan, Director of the Substance Use Disorder program at the Community Health Center of Cape Cod, and Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, Chairperson for the Joint Committee on Mental Health and Substance Use and Recovery. Mindy Todd hosts.