The Point

Help and hope for Africans with spinal deformities

Published May 9, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
An American doctor working in Ethiopia for over 30 years, saving lives, Dr. Rick Hodes' practice has been dubbed the largest collection of the worst spine deformities in the world. He is the medical director of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. Ethiopian youth with severe spinal deformities come to the clinic everyday. After evaluation, some patients are sent abroad for a life saving reconstructive surgery, at no cost. This project has saved over 700 youth in Ethiopia so far. Years ago, Hodes adopted two Ethiopian orphans, added them to his insurance to help cover the cost of their surgery, and brought them to Texas for care.
Mindy Todd hosts this interview on The Point.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
