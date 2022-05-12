Controlling and preventing Diabetes

© 2021
In the US, 30 million people are living with diabetes and that number is expected to climb to 50 million in the next 20 years. The good news: advances in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment have allowed people with diabetes to live rewarding and fulfilling lives. We talk with Dr. Abrahamson and Dr. Chopra, physicians and co-authors of the book Conquer Your Diabetes: Prevention, Control and Remission. We also talk with Dena Irwin, Integrative Nutritionist at the Community Health Center who is also a certified specialist in diabetes care and education. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
