The impact of Arctic warming

Arctic regions are warming at least three times as fast as the global average. These changes are not just impacting the Arctic ecosystem and those who live there, they have enormous impact on our global climate. A collaboration amongst scientists, policy makers and Indigenous communities aims to not only monitor and prepare for change, but find effective and timely solutions to slow the rate of warming.

Joining us on The Point to talk about the work is Dr. Susan Natali, Senior Scientist and Arctic Program Director at Woodwell Climate Research Center.

