The Point

News Roundup: New owner for Canal Power Station; Cape bridges could cost $4B

Published May 20, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Woods Hole's historical carpenter's shop enjoys a moment of May splendor.

This week: Sandwich’s power plants at the Cape Cod Canal are being sold. Abortion rights supporters rally across the region. And the new Cape bridges will cost a whole lot more than estimated… like maybe $3 billion more!

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Sam Houghton.

Tags

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
