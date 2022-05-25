Books about weather
On any given day the topic of weather is on the minds of many, whether it's what is happening currently, or some of the big storms or the past. Two librarians joins us to talk about their picks on books that focus on weather… from novels to reminiscing.
Jessica Rudden-Dube, Director, Cotuit library
Gabrielle Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference & Adult Services, Sturgis Library
Mindy Todd hosts.
Gabrielle's list:
Fiction:
Weather: A Novel by Jenny Offill
Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger (Coming July 5, available to reserve now on Clamsnet.org)
Their Eyes were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Young Adult:
Trapped by Michael Northrop
Kids:
The Weather Pop-up Book by Maike Biederstaedt
When Cloud Became a Cloud by Rob Hodgson
Nonfiction:
A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America's Hurricanes by Eric Dolin
Jessica's list:
Children's Selections:
Rivers of Sunlight: How Sun Moves Water Around the Earth, Molly Bang and Penny Chisholm
Disasters by the Numbers: A Book of Infographics, Steve Jenkins
Drop: An Adventure Through the Water Cycle, Emily Kate Moon
When Cloud Became a Cloud, Rob Hodgson
Adult Selections:
Water: A Biography, Giulio Boccaletti
The Mighty Storms of New England: The Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Blizzards, and Floods That Shaped the Region, Eric P. Fisher
How to Read Water: Clues and Patterns from Puddles to the Sea, Tristan Gooley
Weather Girl, Rachel Lynn Solomon
The Electricity of Every Living Thing: A Woman's Walk in the Wild to Find Her Way Home, Katherine May
We Are The Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast, Jonathan Safran Foer
50 States 500 Campgrounds: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do, Joe Yogerst for National Geographic