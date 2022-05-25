Books about weather

On any given day the topic of weather is on the minds of many, whether it's what is happening currently, or some of the big storms or the past. Two librarians joins us to talk about their picks on books that focus on weather… from novels to reminiscing.

Jessica Rudden-Dube, Director, Cotuit library

Gabrielle Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference & Adult Services, Sturgis Library

Mindy Todd hosts.

Gabrielle's list:

Fiction:

Weather: A Novel by Jenny Offill

Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward

The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger (Coming July 5, available to reserve now on Clamsnet.org)

Their Eyes were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Young Adult:

Trapped by Michael Northrop

Kids:

The Weather Pop-up Book by Maike Biederstaedt

When Cloud Became a Cloud by Rob Hodgson

Nonfiction:

A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America's Hurricanes by Eric Dolin

Jessica's list:

Children's Selections:

Rivers of Sunlight: How Sun Moves Water Around the Earth, Molly Bang and Penny Chisholm

Disasters by the Numbers: A Book of Infographics, Steve Jenkins

Drop: An Adventure Through the Water Cycle, Emily Kate Moon

When Cloud Became a Cloud, Rob Hodgson

Adult Selections:

Water: A Biography, Giulio Boccaletti

The Mighty Storms of New England: The Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Blizzards, and Floods That Shaped the Region, Eric P. Fisher

How to Read Water: Clues and Patterns from Puddles to the Sea, Tristan Gooley

Weather Girl, Rachel Lynn Solomon

The Electricity of Every Living Thing: A Woman's Walk in the Wild to Find Her Way Home, Katherine May

We Are The Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast, Jonathan Safran Foer

50 States 500 Campgrounds: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do, Joe Yogerst for National Geographic