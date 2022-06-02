© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Protecting our water

Published June 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 10.11.12 AM.png
capecodgroundwater.org
/

Aquifers supply drinking water for both Islands and the Cape. Our sandy soil facilitates replenishment of the aquifers, but it also allows for contamination. We discuss best practices to keep our groundwater clean and new technology for septic systems and toilets to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus discharge.
With us:
Kalliope Chute, Hazardous Materials Environmental Specialist with the Barnstable County Hazardous Materials Program.
Brian Baumgaertel, Senior Environmental Specialist with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center, and member of the Mashpee Board of Health.
Link to Cape Cod Water Gaurdians

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd