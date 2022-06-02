Protecting our water

Aquifers supply drinking water for both Islands and the Cape. Our sandy soil facilitates replenishment of the aquifers, but it also allows for contamination. We discuss best practices to keep our groundwater clean and new technology for septic systems and toilets to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus discharge.

With us:

Kalliope Chute, Hazardous Materials Environmental Specialist with the Barnstable County Hazardous Materials Program.

Brian Baumgaertel, Senior Environmental Specialist with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center, and member of the Mashpee Board of Health.

