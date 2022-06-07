Housing for the community

For those in middle to low income brackets, finding year round housing in our region has been an ongoing challenge. With real estate prices at historic highs, it’s now close to impossible. On The Point, we discuss successful strategies of other resort communities and options to create and retain housing for all.

Guests on the program are:

Laura Silber, Coordinator for the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank

Tucker Holland, Housing Director for the Town of Nantucket

George Ruther- Housing Director for the Town of Vail, Colorado

Raphael Richter, board member at the Community Development Partnership, small business owner and former Provincetown Select Board Member.

Mindy Todd hosts.

