© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Housing for the community

Published June 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
IMG_4734.jpeg

For those in middle to low income brackets, finding year round housing in our region has been an ongoing challenge. With real estate prices at historic highs, it’s now close to impossible. On The Point, we discuss successful strategies of other resort communities and options to create and retain housing for all.
Guests on the program are:
Laura Silber, Coordinator for the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank
Tucker Holland, Housing Director for the Town of Nantucket
George Ruther- Housing Director for the Town of Vail, Colorado
Raphael Richter, board member at the Community Development Partnership, small business owner and former Provincetown Select Board Member.
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd