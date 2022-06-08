We talk with Eric Jay Dolan about his latest book, Rebels at Sea- Privateering in the American Revolution. It's the story of the daring freelance sailors who proved essential to the winning of the Revolutionary War. Missing from most maritime histories of America’s first war is the ragtag fleet of private vessels, from 20-foot whaleboats to 40-cannon men-of-war. Armed with cannons, swivel guns, muskets, and pikes, thousands of privateers tormented the British, an important factor in America’s victory in the War of Independence.

