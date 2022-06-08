© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
The Point

Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution

Published June 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
285141307_563071308508971_1815396285270008276_n.jpeg
book cover art

We talk with Eric Jay Dolan about his latest book, Rebels at Sea- Privateering in the American Revolution. It's the story of the daring freelance sailors who proved essential to the winning of the Revolutionary War. Missing from most maritime histories of America’s first war is the ragtag fleet of private vessels, from 20-foot whaleboats to 40-cannon men-of-war. Armed with cannons, swivel guns, muskets, and pikes, thousands of privateers tormented the British, an important factor in America’s victory in the War of Independence.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
