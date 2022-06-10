© 2021
The Point

News Roundup: Civil decision in ACK hate crime; new wastewater treatment option for the Upper Cape

Published June 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
IMG_4038.jpeg
S Junker
/

This week: A judge assigns culpability in Nantucket’s 2018 hate crime. If you’re an Upper Cape town looking to treat wastewater, you’ve now got a new option. And: play ball! The Cape Cod Baseball League leans in for its first pitch.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; Louisa Hufstader of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

