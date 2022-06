A woman returns to her small Maine hometown, uncovering family secrets that take her on a journey of self-discovery and new love, in the novel Flying Solo from the New York Times bestselling author Linda Holmes. Holmes is also NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast host. On The Point, we talk with her about her new book Flying Solo. Mindy Todd hosts.

Linda will be at Titcombs book shop for a book signing and talk on Friday June 17th