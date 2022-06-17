News Roundup: Healey slams Holtec plan for Pilgrim wastewater; new PFAS regs likely

Outcry continues over the plan to dump a million gallons of wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. Ahead of the summer, towns around the region look at how they're managing and policing their beaches. And a Mashpee Wampanoag Chief celebrates turning 100.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Patrick Flanary; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Sam Houghton.