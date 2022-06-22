On The Point, grief is the topic of our monthly Behavioral Health program. There is no right or wrong way to grieve. We consider the impact grief can have on our health, and hear about some coping strategies (which may differ between children and adults). We talk about prolonged grief, and grief from the pandemic. We discuss different types of grief, and the whole range of emotions. Guests on the program are: social workers Jenny Putnam and Anne Geagon, and psychiatrists Jonathan Schwartz and Marc Whaley. Mindy Todd hosts.