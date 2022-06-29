Books on Houses

For this month's Point books program, our theme is houses.

With us in the studio: Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian, and Vicky Titcomb of Titcom's Books in Sandwich. They share their top picks and we hear suggestions from listeners. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's our list of book picks:

Mindy and a listener:

The Big Adventures of Tiny House by Susan Schaefer Bernardo

Cape Cod Modern: Mid Century Architecture and Community on the Outer Cape by Christine Cipriani and Peter McMahon

Jill's book picks:

Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh

The Little House by Virginia Lee Burton

The Doll’s House by Rumor Godden

Howard’s End by E. M. Forster

Residential Falmouth by Arnold Dyer

Staying Put: making a home in a restless world by Scott Russell Sanders

Elephant House or, The Home of Edward Gorey by Kevin McDermott

The Shores of Bohemia John Taylor Williams

A Side of Murder by Amy Pershing

Lives of Houses edited by Kate Kennedy and Hermione Lee

Novel houses : twenty famous fictional dwellings by Christina Hardyment

(the last two books are available via the Commonwealth Catalog)

(Vicky's list will be added soon! )

