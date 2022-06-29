© 2021
The Point

Books on Houses

Published June 29, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Book cover art

For this month's Point books program, our theme is houses.
With us in the studio: Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian, and Vicky Titcomb of Titcom's Books in Sandwich. They share their top picks and we hear suggestions from listeners. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's our list of book picks:
Mindy and a listener:
The Big Adventures of Tiny House by Susan Schaefer Bernardo
Cape Cod Modern: Mid Century Architecture and Community on the Outer Cape by Christine Cipriani and Peter McMahon

Jill's book picks:
Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh
The Little House by Virginia Lee Burton
The Doll’s House by Rumor Godden
Howard’s End by E. M. Forster
Residential Falmouth by Arnold Dyer
Staying Put: making a home in a restless world by Scott Russell Sanders
Elephant House or, The Home of Edward Gorey by Kevin McDermott
The Shores of Bohemia John Taylor Williams
A Side of Murder by Amy Pershing
Lives of Houses edited by Kate Kennedy and Hermione Lee
Novel houses : twenty famous fictional dwellings by Christina Hardyment
(the last two books are available via the Commonwealth Catalog)

(Vicky's list will be added soon! )

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
